CII’s Model State GCC Policy Aims to Create Millions of High-Quality Jobs Across India: Director General

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday released its Model State Policy on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), offering a comprehensive roadmap for states to attract, support, and scale the next generation of global enterprise hubs.

The policy aims to create millions of high-quality jobs, expand innovation ecosystems beyond metropolitan areas, and strengthen India’s position as a global destination for knowledge and digital services.

CII Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee, said the rapid growth of GCCs over the past two decades has been a key driver of India’s economic journey.

"To sustain leadership and deepen our integration into global value chains, states must adopt clear, competitive, and innovation-oriented policies. This model policy provides a ready framework to guide states, accelerate GCC growth beyond the metros, and generate high-quality employment," he said.

Currently, nearly 95 per cent of India’s 1,800-plus GCCs are concentrated in six Tier-1 cities.

The CII policy seeks to change this by enabling Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to become attractive destinations for global enterprises.

It provides actionable measures across infrastructure development, fiscal incentives, regulatory frameworks, digital infrastructure, talent development, and sustainability, allowing states to create seamless, resilient, and globally competitive GCC ecosystems.

The policy proposes the establishment of state-level Facilitation Cells as single points of contact for investors, along with targeted fiscal and regulatory incentives such as tax holidays, customs duty exemptions for imported equipment, and viability gap funding for integrated infrastructure projects.

It also encourages investment in digital infrastructure, including AI/ML computing support and edge data centres, to ensure emerging hubs operate at global standards.

In addition, the policy recommends collaboration between GCCs, start-ups, and research institutions to drive innovation in technologies like quantum computing, ESG-aligned solutions, and enterprise software.

Green infrastructure, smart mobility, affordable housing, and civic amenities are highlighted as key factors to make state-level hubs attractive for professionals and their families.

Data security and IP facilitation frameworks tailored to local conditions are also emphasised to support data-intensive GCCs.

Banerjee said the model policy is designed to make GCC growth geographically inclusive.

“States that act early and decisively will benefit from high-quality employment, stronger innovation ecosystems, and deeper integration into global value chains,” Banerjee stated.

"CII is ready to partner with states to operationalise these recommendations through task forces, investment promotion campaigns, and skill development initiatives," he added.

The CII estimates that a well-executed GCC strategy across India could contribute nearly $200 billion in direct economic value by 2030.

[IANS/VS]

