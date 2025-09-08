Maharashtra’s AURIC industrial smart city poised to create over 62,400 jobs

New Delhi, Sep 7: AURIC smart city (Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area) in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has created an investment potential of Rs 71,343 crore with the allotment of 323 plots for setting up industries in both the large-scale and MSME segments which are expected to generate 62,405 jobs, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Sunday.

Since the launch of the project by PM Narendra Modi exactly six years ago on September 7, 2019, plots have been allotted to 135 MSMEs, 17 large-scale projects, and 16 non-MSMEs in Shendra Industrial Area (with marquee investors such as South Korea’s Hyosung, which launched its first spandex plant in India here). Another 49 MSMEs, 27 large-scale projects, and 4 non-MSMEs have been allotted plots in Bidkin Industrial Area, drawing world-class companies across sectors such as automobiles, EVs, polymers and engineering, the statement said.

Industrial land in AURIC is almost fully allotted, underscoring investor trust in its infrastructure and policy framework, it added.

Special focus on MSMEs and women entrepreneurs like Vaishali Ajeet Deshpande (Anukul Power Engineers Pvt. Ltd.), Dr Hershali Sandeep Deshmukh (Turbonova Polymer Pvt. Ltd.) and Payal Naikwad (Rayon Illuminations and Energy Solutions Private Limited) are setting examples of inclusive growth.

It is also proposed to establish a 20,000 sq. ft. Skill Development Centre at AURIC in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to enhance workforce capabilities and link talent with industry.

The office space rents at AURIC have been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 25 per sq. ft. for MSMEs - a 50 per cent cut effective April 1, 2025.

In the Shendra industrial area, investments of Rs 6,096 crore have flowed in, generating 14,455 jobs. Significant investors include Hyosung (South Korea), which set up its first spandex plant in India here. Other notable investors: Perkins (UK), Fuji Silvertech (Japan), Oerlikon Bakiers (Liechtenstein), Siemens (Germany), NLMK (Russia), Kohler (USA), Coatall Films (India), Endurance Complete Solutions (India), Detpak (India), etc.