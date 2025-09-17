Tribal man battling fever carried on shoulders for 6 km through forest to reach hospital in Kerala

Munnar (Kerala), Sep 17: An elderly tribal man suffering from high fever was carried by community members on their shoulders for over six km, taking six hours through dense forest in Kerala’s Idukki district, to the nearest medical facility, which highlights the acute shortage of healthcare in remote tribal areas.

The 64-year-old patient, identified as Malayappan from the Kuddikaar settlement in Idamalakkudi tribal belt, about 45 km from here, is now recovering at Mankulam Government Hospital, according to a report.

Malayappan had been battling a severe fever for two days when his condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning, leaving him too weak to walk.

In a desperate effort to save him, his fellow community members carried him on their shoulders through difficult forest terrain to Anakkulam, where an ambulance was arranged to transport him to the nearest hospital.