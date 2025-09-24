2.82 crore houses completed so far under PMAY-G scheme: Data

New Delhi, Sep 24: A total of 2.82 crore houses have been completed out of 4.12 crore allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (as of August 4), an official document said on Wednesday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), the government initially set a target of 2.95 crore houses for FY 2016–17 to FY 2023–24.

Recognising the continued rural housing demand, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the scheme for another five years (FY 2024–25 to FY 2028–29) with an additional target of 2 crore houses, bringing the cumulative target to 4.95 crore houses.

“As of 4th August 2025, a total target of 4.12 crore has been allocated by the Ministry to states and Union Territories (UTs), out of which 3.85 crore houses have been sanctioned and more than 2.82 crore houses have been completed,” the official document said.