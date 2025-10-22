Chidambaram Backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Bengaluru Road Initiative, Says Problem Lies in Execution, Not Funds

On 22 October 2025, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has weighed in on the ongoing debate over Bengaluru’s deteriorating road conditions, asserting that India’s infrastructure crisis stems not from a shortage of funds but from poor execution.

Chidambaram’s remarks came after Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw publicly offered to fund the repair of several Bengaluru road, drawing wide attention to the city’s civic woes. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chidambaram supported her initiative but stressed that “the problem with our public works is not the lack of money, but the failure in execution.”

Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure has been a recurring public grievance, with residents frequently complaining about potholes, flooding, and unfinished repair work. Mazumdar-Shaw’s recent social media posts criticizing the city’s poor roads triggered a sharp exchange with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who accused her of “forgetting her roots” and questioned her motives.

In response, the Biocon founder reiterated her intent to contribute to civic improvement and even offered to fund the development of 10 to 15 roads in the city. Shivakumar later clarified that the state government would welcome her participation if she approached them formally.

Chidambaram’s Suggestion

Supporting Mazumdar-Shaw’s offer, Chidambaram proposed a collaborative model to improve accountability in infrastructure projects. He suggested that while government funds should continue to be used for public works, companies or individuals willing to contribute could take up supervisory roles to ensure quality and timely completion.

“The government can select a contractor through a transparent tendering process, but a private entity like Biocon can supervise the work,” Chidambaram explained. “If the project fails or exceeds the cost, the supervising agency must bear the penalty.”

According to Chidambaram, cities like Bengaluru or Chennai could pilot such a system to test how public-private collaboration could enhance the quality of urban development.