Statewise Civic Sense in India: India Today’s Survey Reveals Sharp Differences in Public Behaviour Across States

The foundation of a functioning society is said to lie in civic sense, which covers the awareness and practice of social responsibilities, respect for rules, and regard for public spaces. India Today conducted the Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB) Survey 2025 in collaboration with How India Lives and Kadence International to know more about India’s place in this aspect. The study was conducted across 91 districts in 21 states and one Union Territory nationwide during the period between January and March 2025.

The study assessed the states on four key aspects — Civic Behaviour, Public Safety, Gender Attitudes, and Diversity & Discrimination. The study covered everything from responsible behaviour, how it occurs, and differences across various states to why they vary and what actions reflect civic sense. It provides a comprehensive behavioural profile of Indian citizens, touching upon subjects related to behaviour in everyday civic situations.