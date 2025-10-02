Europe Needs Defenses That Can 'Deal With Drones,' Zelenskyy Tells Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned European leaders on October 2 that Russia has the ability to violate airspace anywhere on the continent and urged them to develop defense forces to fend off drones.

"If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland, or violate the airspace of northern European countries, it means this can happen anywhere," Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered for a summit on security and defense in Copenhagen.

"In Western Europe, in the south, we need fast and effective response and defense forces that know how to deal with drones," he said.

The summit of the European Political Community comes after drone sightings in Denmark forced the closure of Copenhagen's airport on September 22 and after multiple Russian drone incursions into the airspace of other European countries.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is hosting the meeting, said Ukraine currently is the world's expert on defending against drones, and suggested other European countries "take all the experiences, all the new technology, all the innovation from Ukraine, and to put it in our own rearming."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, whose country also recently experience drone sightings that disrupted air traffic, said European countries are learning "very dire lessons" from Ukraine's experience in fighting off Russian drones.

"We have to improve our detection capacity. We have to improve our cooperation between police and defense, and we are working on that," Store said.