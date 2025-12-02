India’s Youth Boom: Promise or Pressure Point?

By Aneesh MR and Brinda Muralikannan, Christ (Deemed to be University).

India surpassed China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, a demographic milestone that is both cause for optimism and concern. While a young, growing population offers potential for innovation and growth, it also raises urgent questions about the country’s readiness to absorb the millions entering the labour market each year.

The central questions are: Does the Indian economy generate adequate employment opportunities for the youth population? Can the Indian labour market accommodate the large pool of the youth population?

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, says the critical challenge lies in creating enough employment for the youth bulge. Demographer Jennifer Sciubba, however, warns that India’s population, though young today, is also on a long-term path towards ageing and eventual decline. The shape of this demographic curve will determine not just the economy’s capacity to grow but how equitably that growth is shared.

Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2022–2023 show that people aged 15 to 29 account for 26.6 percent of India’s population. That is a striking contrast to Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, where youth make up less than 18 percent, and to Japan and Italy, where the figure is below 12 percent.

A large and dynamic youth base gives India a potential edge. If their skills and energy are harnessed effectively, young Indians could drive innovation, productivity and entrepreneurship—key ingredients in the country’s goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

Yet India’s demographic dividend is far from uniform. Calculations based on PLFS data by this author shows that the north-eastern states such as Assam and Meghalaya have a much larger share of children under 15, while southern and coastal states are already ageing.

Kerala’s population aged 60 and above stands at 20.4 percent, higher than its child population of 18.5 percent. Tamil Nadu and Goa follow similar trends, with older residents now matching or outnumbering the young.

By contrast, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remain youthful, with higher proportions of children and relatively few elderly citizens. Urbanised and industrialised regions such as Delhi, Chandigarh and Maharashtra display a more balanced age profile, with strong concentrations of working-age adults.