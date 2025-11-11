MP Man Shoots Self at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar—Spent 5 Year Demanding Government Job for Sister

Key Points
Lokesh, a 45-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh committed suicide at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 10 November 2025.
The man shot himself while protesting against the MP Department of Education to provide his sister with a job on compasionate grounds.
He had regularly been visiting the protest site for the same since July 2025, after local officials failed to take any action on the issue.
A shocking scene unfolded at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar early morning on Monday, 10 November 2025, when a man shot himself while demanding a government job for his sister.
The man, Lokesh Saxena, was a 45-year-old resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, who was protesting against the MP government. According to sources, he arrived at the protest site around 7.30am, with a country-made gun, or katta, in hand.
There were no witnesses to the gunshot. Police and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot after hearing a gunshot. He was found with a gunshot to the head. After further investigation and a review of CCTV footage, officials confirmed that Lokesh had arrived at Delhi by train the previous night. He arrived at Jantar Mantar in the morning, stopped to drink tea and roamed around the area a little, before commiting suicide.
Lokesh had been frequenting Jantar Mantar since July 2025, attempting to petition the MP Education Department to provide a job for his sister on ‘compassionate grounds’. His brother-in-law used to work as a peon in the department till 2019, when he passed away. Lokesh had taken permission to stage a protest at the site on 10 November 2025.
Following an autopsy, his family was contacted. They revealed that Lokesh was unmarried, lived with his parents and ran a general store in Morena. Lokesh had been seeking redressal in the matter for years, petitioning local officials, but no action was taken.
Speaking to Patrika, the MP Education Department said that Lokesh's sister had not been awarded a job due to a dispute in succession – she was listed for the job along with her late husband’s mother, due to which the paperwork could not be processed.
The incident highlights the systemic unemployment prevalent across the country, a deficiency of redressal mechanisms, and a lack of accountability by elected officials. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: