MP Man Shoots Self at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar—Spent 5 Year Demanding Government Job for Sister

A shocking scene unfolded at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar early morning on Monday, 10 November 2025, when a man shot himself while demanding a government job for his sister.

The man, Lokesh Saxena, was a 45-year-old resident of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, who was protesting against the MP government. According to sources, he arrived at the protest site around 7.30am, with a country-made gun, or katta, in hand.

There were no witnesses to the gunshot. Police and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot after hearing a gunshot. He was found with a gunshot to the head. After further investigation and a review of CCTV footage, officials confirmed that Lokesh had arrived at Delhi by train the previous night. He arrived at Jantar Mantar in the morning, stopped to drink tea and roamed around the area a little, before commiting suicide.

Lokesh had been frequenting Jantar Mantar since July 2025, attempting to petition the MP Education Department to provide a job for his sister on ‘compassionate grounds’. His brother-in-law used to work as a peon in the department till 2019, when he passed away. Lokesh had taken permission to stage a protest at the site on 10 November 2025.