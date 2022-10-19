Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi says 68% of the defense budget allocated for indigenous equipment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured the new generation entrepreneurs in the defense equipment world that the 'Made in India' products will get priority in defense procurement.

Sixty-eight percent of the defense budget has been earmarked for indigenous products, PM Modi added.

While inaugurating the Defence-Expo 2022 here, the Prime Minister also launched the Indian Military Airworthiness Procedures (IMAP), HTT-40, Indian Defence Mart, and defense Space Msn besides virtually laying the foundation stone for DEESA Airfield.

PM Modi said the country was once a net importer of defense equipment, but over the last eight years, defense manufactured in India is in demand across the world, and the exports have grown eight times. It has touched USD 1.59 billion, and the country targets to achieve USD 5 billion mark in the next five years.