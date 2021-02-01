Monday, February 1, 2021
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Difficult to narrate a story within 5 minutes and make it sensible than in a 2-hour film: Himansh Kohli

"Whenever I'm in front of the camera, I learn something new", Says Himansh

Himansh Kohli
Himansh has worked in music videos such as Tere sheher, O humsafar, and Tenu vekhi jaavan. He is best known for his role as Raghav Oberoi in the TV series Humse Hai Life.

Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera is always a learning experience.

“Whenever I’m in front of the camera, I learn something new. It doesn’t matter what the format is, but what I have learned (working in a music video) is that it is much more difficult to narrate a story within five minutes and make it sensible than in a two-hour film. Films have their challenges, but you have a breather for every dialogue and emotion,” Himansh tells IANS.

Main jis din bhula doon is scheduled to release on February 11, and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar.

Himansh
Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera is always a learning experience. Pinterest

“Jubin is a dear friend of mine and a very soulful singer. Often, I like a particular song a lot, and later find out it is sung by Jubin. Tulsi is a trending singer I have known since I started shooting for my debut film ‘Yaariyan’,” said Himansh.

Himansh’s new video, directed by Navjeet Bhuttar, was shot in Chandigarh and Patiala under Covid restrictions with minimum production staff.

Earlier, the actor has worked in music videos such as Tere sheher, O humsafar, and Tenu vekhi jaavan. He is best known for his role as Raghav Oberoi in the TV series Humse Hai Life. (IANS)

