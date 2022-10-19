US Congress clears Pakistan's F-16 package ignoring India's concern

As per the rules, clearance was required from the US House of Representatives for the program to proceed.

Pakistan's F-16 package made headlines after Indian criticism of the deal, triggering a strong response from Islamabad which urged New Delhi to refrain from commenting on Pakistan-US ties, Geo News reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also defended the military sale, saying the package was for the maintenance of Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

"These are not new planes, new systems, new weapons. It's sustaining what they have," he said in a joint press conference with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.