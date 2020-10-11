Sunday, October 11, 2020
Mirzapur’s Munna Aka Divyendu Sharma Reacts To ‘Boycott Mirzapur 2’

It's was not easy for Divyendu to ace the role of the antagonist that Munna is

Divyendu Sharma
Actor Divyendu Sharma, who plays Munna Tripathi, says such trends should not bother the cast, crew or fans of the show. Wikimedia Commons

Ahead of the launch of the second season of the hit show, Mirzapur, a section of netizens have started a social media trend demanding the boycott of the show. The hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 on Twitter started soon after the trailer a few days ago and, reacting to such tweets, actor Divyendu, who plays Munna Tripathi, says such trends should not bother the cast, crew of fans of the show.

“It didn’t bother me a lot. They don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. They should stop such stupidity. It’s just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love ‘Mirzapur’. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them,” Divyendy told IANS.

“Bahar nikal ke mat bol dena logo ke saamne… bahut padegi tumko (Don’t utter such things in the open… you will be thrashed),” he quipped.

The trend was started by a section of netizens to express their disappointment over an old tweet of actor Ali Fazal, who features in the show and who had posted his opinion during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment) protests. The netizens demanding a boycott of the show are obviously not happy about Fazal’s opinion on the matter.

Divyendu Sharma on Boycott Mirzapur 2
Actor Divyendu Sharma says “It’s just stupid to use such hashtag, We all know that people love Mirzapur”. Flickr

The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and became popular. While interacting with Divyendu, the young artiste spoke about how his life changed after the success of season one.

“It’s been an overwhelming experience. I cannot describe in words. Wherever I go — especially in Uttar Pradesh (setting of the show) — people come up to me and greet me as Munna bhaiya. It’s so heartening to receive so much love and fame,” he added.

It’s was not easy for Divyendu to ace the role of the antagonist that Munna is.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals That He Still Doubts Himself

“Munna is a dark and intense character. The character is a troubled soul, and playing such a role needs a lot of understanding. It was quite challenging. Also, sometimes playing such dark roles can take a toll on you. So, it becomes important to take a break and get out of that zone. After finishing the shoot, I always tried not to talk about ‘Mirzapur’ and indulged myself in peaceful activity,” Divyendu recalled.

Before his dark role in the show, Divyendu had done lighter roles in films like ” Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Chashme Baddoor” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”. (IANS)

