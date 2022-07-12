For the first time in 20 years, the euro and the dollar are equal

The euro and the dollar have reached parity for the first time in 20 years, signaling the market's assumption that the European economy is heading for a deep recession as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Euro News reported.

Today, 1 EUR equals 1 USD. The shift means European companies and consumers will pay more for the goods and services they import, while European exports become immediately cheaper in international markets.

The euro has experienced a dramatic loss of value since early February when it was worth over $1.13.

The fall accelerated in recent weeks as fear spread that Russia, the EU's main energy provider, was going to completely cut off gas flows in retaliation for Western sanctions, Euro News reported.

All eyes will be on the euro to see if it ends up falling below the American dollar. The last time this happened was in November 2002, when the euro was worth $0.99.

Since then, the euro enjoyed a steady rise, reaching almost $1.60 in the summer of 2008, when the Great Recession was wreaking financial havoc across the US.