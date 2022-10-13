Price Hike: Retail inflation hits 7.41% in September

Retail inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September from 7 percent in August, mainly due to higher food inflation which went up sharply to 8.6 percent from 7.6 percent in August.

September's retail inflation of 7.41 percent was much higher than last September's level of 4.35 percent.

This is the ninth straight month when retail inflation has remained above the RBI's tolerance limit of 2 to 6 percent.

High prices of cereals, meat, fish, and eggs along with those of fruits and vegetables led to the spike in retail inflation. (KB/IANS)