India's GDP growth slips to 4.4% in the December quarter





According to her, with external demand conditions remaining weak, it is critical that domestic demand should accelerate.



Improving rural demand and rising rural wages are the positive developments for aggregate demand.



"However, there is expected to be some fizzling out of the pent up demand seen in the last few quarters. Government focus on capex and improving intent of the private sector to invest should be supportive of investment demand. We expect GDP growth to moderate to 6.1 per cent in FY24," Sinha added.



According to Acuite Ratings & Research's Chief Analytical Officer Suman Chowdhury, while there is a lack of momentum in rural demand and weakness in exports, it is partly offset by the steady demand for goods and services in the urban economy.



With some support from the base factor, this will help the economy to notch up a print close to 7 per cent in FY23.



"Going ahead into the next fiscal however, the factors that will play an important role are the impact of higher interest rates on urban demand, the stability of the monsoon, and the absence of the base factor; we have kept our GDP growth forecast for FY24 at 6 per cent for now without factoring in any additional risks from monsoon and external factors," Chowdhury said.