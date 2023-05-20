Rs 2000 note withdrawal won't increase gold demand or affect rupee value

The decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation will not have any major impact on gold demand and also on the rupee value, experts said on Saturday.



According to them, the number of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in circulation (or stocked in lockers) is not huge.



"The number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation is not large. This is not like demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes that happened in 2016," Hareesh V., Head of Commodities Research, Geojit Financial Services, told IANS.



According to Hareesh, there are other investment avenues and further, there is a limit for using hard cash to purchase gold.



"The RBI decision will also not have any bearing on the gold/silver futures," he said.



"People were aware about the uncertain future of Rs 2,000 currency notes and hence they were not stocking the same. Further, there is sufficient time to change the withdrawn note and hence there is no urgency for the holders of that currency," S. Santha kumar, General Secretary, Madras Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association, told IANS.



He said that as per government rules, cash purchase of jewellery is allowed only up to Rs 200,000.