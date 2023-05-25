RBI Governor: India's GDP growth may even cross 7% in FY23

On pausing the interest rate hikes, he said it was not in his hands but dictated by the ground level situation.



The central bank chief said the war on inflation is still on and not over and one has to see how the El Nino factor plays out for agriculture production.



Das said though the inflation has moderated, one cannot be complacent on that count.



According to him, the RBI will follow a prudent policy to support the economy and maintain financial stability.