India in dialogue with US for bilateral trade deal: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 2: As US President Donald Trump and his team continue to target India over purchasing Russian energy, Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said New Delhi is negotiating with Washington to formulate an interim bilateral trade deal.

Speaking at an industry chamber event here, Goyal said “We are in dialogue with the US for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA),” after the Trump administration slapped 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent punitive tariffs owing to Russian oil purchase.

India is hopeful of resuming negotiations with the US on the proposed BTA and resolving the stalled path. The sixth round of talks for the BTA was scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi, but the US delegation cancelled the visit.

Last month, Goyal had said the government’s approach in trade negotiations for free trade agreements with other countries will be guided by national interest and the priorities of Indian industry.