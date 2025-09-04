Explained: How GST rate rejig is going to boost businesses, empower common man

All dairy milk, other than Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk, was already exempt from GST. Hence, UHT milk has been exempted to provide the same tax treatment to similar goods. Plant-based milk drinks, except soya milk drinks, attracted 18 per cent GST while soya milk drinks attracted 12 per cent GST. The GST rate on plant-based milk drinks and soya milk drinks has now been reduced to 5 per cent.

The principle behind the recent rate rationalisation exercise is to keep similar goods at the same rate to avoid issues of misclassification and disputes. This has also been applied to ‘other non- alcoholic beverages’.

“Food preparations not elsewhere specified will attract a GST rate of 5 per cent. Bread was already exempt, while pizza bread, roti, porotta, paratha, etc., attracted different rates. All Indian breads, by whatever name called, have been exempted even though only a few goods have been mentioned by way of illustrative example,” the ministry said.

The rate hike of carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice is because these goods attracted compensation cess in addition to GST. Since it has been decided to end the compensation cess levy, the tax has been increased to maintain the pre-rate rationalisation level of tax.

Prior to rate rationalisation, paneer sold in other than pre-packaged and labelled form already attracted a nil rate. Therefore, the changes have been made only in respect of paneer supplied in pre-packaged and labelled form. Paneer is an Indian cottage cheese. This is mostly produced in the small-scale sector. The measure is intended to promote Indian cottage cheese.

The GST rate on agriculture machinery/equipment such as, sprinklers, drip irrigation system, Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; lawn or sports-ground rollers, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers, other agricultural, horticultural, forestry, poultry-keeping or bee-keeping machinery, composting machines, etc., which earlier attracted 12 per cent GST, has now been reduced to 5 per cent.

“The objective of the rate rationalisation is to maintain a balance between users and producers. While providing relief for the farmers, it is important that the domestic manufacturing does not get adversely impacted. If agriculture machinery is fully exempted, the manufacturers/dealers of these goods would not be able to claim input tax credit on the GST paid on raw materials and will have to reverse the ITC paid on the inputs,” explained the ministry.

This would increase their effective tax incidence and cost of production. This may, in turn, be passed on to farmers in the form of higher prices, which in turn would make the measure counterproductive.

All drugs/ medicines have been prescribed a concessional rate of GST of 5 per cent, except those specified at a nil rate.

"If drugs/medicines are fully exempted, the manufacturers/dealers would not be able to claim input tax credit on GST paid on raw materials and will have to reverse the ITC paid on the inputs. This would increase their effective tax incidence and cost of production. This may in turn be passed on to consumers/ patients in the form of higher prices, which in turn would make the measure counterproductive,” the ministry noted.

Moreover, the rate of 5 per cent applies to all medical devices, instruments, and apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental and veterinary uses; other than that are exempted specifically.