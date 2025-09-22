Global payments revenue to reach $2.4 trillion by 2029: Report

New Delhi, Sep 22: Global payments revenue is projected to grow to $2.4 trillion by 2029, according to a new report on Monday.

The report, by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), showed that real-time Account-to-Account (A2A) payments are gaining critical mass with India’s UPI now powering over 19 billion transactions monthly.

While growth is expected to moderate to 4 per cent annually over the next five years, the industry is undergoing a foundational reset as agentic AI, digital currencies, and fintech business models are beginning to shape the next wave of expansion.

“Payments are no longer just about moving money; it is about shaping the very fabric of commerce and financial sovereignty. Real-time A2A, digital currencies, and agentic AI are expected to redefine how trillions flow not just within borders but across borders. Those who act decisively now will set the pace for the industry’s next chapter,” said Vivek Mandhata, Managing Director & Partner, BCG.

“This is a turning point for the industry. Traditional growth levers are losing force, but new drivers, including agentic systems, programmable money, and fintech innovation, are rapidly coming into focus. The players that align to these shifts now will lead the next decade,” added Inderpreet Batra, BCG Managing Director and Senior Partner and Global Head of the firm’s Payments and Fintech segment.

The findings showed that after growing at 8.8 per cent annually since 2019, revenue expansion is expected to ease to 4 per cent annually.