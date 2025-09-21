Why are Girls in South Punjab, Pakistan, Still Being Married off Before the Age of 15?

UNICEF reports that 29 percent of Pakistani girls are married before the age of 18, and 4 percent before 15. Save the Children has also documented a troubling correlation with climate disasters, as Pakistan witnessed an 18 percent surge in child marriages after the devastating 2022 floods.

The toll is measured in futures lost, health shattered, and rights denied. Girls who marry before 18 are 60 percent more likely to drop out of school, says UNESCO. In many rural districts, barely 13 percent of girls remain enrolled by grade 10. Once married, the school uniform is replaced by household duties, textbooks by cooking pots, and playgrounds by the confines of a courtyard.

The risks don’t end there. World Health Organization (WHO) data shows girls under 18 are 2–5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than women in their 20s. In South Punjab’s underserved districts, early pregnancy is among the top killers of young mothers.

Many of these girls enter marriage without even the most basic reproductive health knowledge. According to a study by Real Medicine Foundation in 2017, 79 percent of Pakistani adolescent women lack menstrual health education, leaving them vulnerable to stigma, infections, and lifelong health complications.

According to the 2024 SDG Gender Index, Pakistan ranks 137 out of 139 countries, with one of the lowest scores for gender equality. Behind closed doors, marriage at a young age often leads to violence. UNFPA mentioned that one in three child brides in South Asia faces domestic or sexual abuse. Isolated from friends, stripped of legal recourse, and dependent on their husbands’ families, these girls live in silence.

Pakistan is among the top countries most affected by climate change. Recurring floods and other disasters — both natural and man-made — are accelerating the problem of early marriage. After the severe floods of 2022, economic desperation pushed families in parts of Sindh to marry off their daughters at younger ages.

Media and NGO reports describe how child marriages, sometimes arranged in exchange for money or reduced dowries, became a survival strategy for households that had lost their homes, crops, and livelihoods. This led to a surge in unions involving girls between 14 and 17 years old.

Even when laws exist, enforcement often falters, particularly in the absence of proof of age. According to UNICEF, only 42 percent of Pakistani children under five have an official birth certificate. Without documentation, a 14-year-old can be declared “18” with a simple verbal assurance, rendering legal protections meaningless.

Even when documents exist, the tradition of conducting marriages without civil registration, often referred to as shari nikah in Pakistan, has allowed child marriages to be validated outside the state’s oversight.