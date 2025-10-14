E20 Rollout in India: Fuel Policy and Gadkari Family Ties

The Central Government began its push to make E20 — petrol blended with 20% ethanol — the national norm in April 2023. By April 2025, the initiative had been rolled out nationally and E20 was made mandatory. The government says the move cuts import bills, supports sugarcane farmers, and lowers emissions. But the speed of the rollout and the ripple effect on the market have raised uncomfortable questions about disclosures, regulatory attention, and possible conflicts of interest.

The general public and opposition parties have hit out against two aspects of the policy: the mandatory rollout, which critics claim violates consumers’ right to choice, and the unfair advantages gained by some companies in the ethanol chain, like those tied to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari has been a vocal promoter of E20 since long before the mandatory rollout. Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is promoted and managed by his son Nikhil Gadkari, while another entity in the sector, Manas Agro, is linked to his other son Sarang Gadkari.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have pressed conflict-of-interest claims. They argue that Gadkari’s policy support and public push for ethanol blending align suspiciously with the surge in value of his sons’ ethanol businesses. The Congress points to Cian’s jump from about ₹18 crore in revenue in June 2024 to ₹523 crore in June 2025, and its stock rising nearly 2,184% within months. Rahul Gandhi and party leaders have called for independent probes. In Q1 FY24, Cian made a profit of around ₹10 lakh. By Q1 FY26, these soared to ₹52 crore — a nearly 30 times jump in sales.