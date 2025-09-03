The Supreme Court Dismissed a PIL Challenging the Rollout of E20 Fuel Across the Country.

The Advocate General, representing the government, argued that ethanol blended petrol will reduce India’s dependence on crude oil imports and reduce CO2 emissions. He presented that ethanol is a more sustainable fuel and its production will benefit sugarcane farmers and save foreign exchange.

The petitioner proposed that E20 deployment not be made mandatory, instead consumers should be given a clearly labelled choice between E20 and unblended petrol.

Since the Union government announced that it had achieved its goal of using only 20% ethanol-mixed petrol by 2025, consumers and car experts have been expressing their grievances and concerns online.

The bench dismissed the petition.

What is E20?

Ethanol is a biofuel - a fuel made from plant based sources such as rice, maize and sugarcane. It is a cheaper, less polluting and more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

India first launched its Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme in 2003, with the aim of reducing pollution and energy dependency, increasing sugarcane production, supporting farmers, and setting up an alternative fuel industry.

By 2014, ethanol blending in India was at 1.5%. In the following decade, ethanol replaced 1.81 Lakh MT of crude oil, cut 544 Lakh MT worth of CO2 emissions, and saved Rs. 11 Crore Lakhs in foreign exchange.

In 2023, The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that it was ahead of schedule in achieving 20% ethanol blending by 2030. It met this goal 5 years ahead of schedule in 2025. E20 refers to this blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.