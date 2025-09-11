Gadkari lashes out at ‘paid’ social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol

New Delhi, Sep 11: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday hit back at what he called a “paid politically motivated social media campaign” against the government’s ethanol-blended petrol programme, which actually succeeded in increasing the incomes of farmers and reduced pollution in the country.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) here, Gadkari said all tests had confirmed there were no issues with the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended (E20) petrol.

The minister said that production of ethanol from sugarcane, maize and rice had led to an increase in the prices of these crops which, in turn, had resulted in higher incomes for farmers.

He pointed that in the case of maize alone, farmers had earned Rs 45,000 crore due to the higher demand and increase in price of the crop after it was allowed to be used as input for the production of ethanol.

The minister also highlighted that ethanol-blending had led to a reduction in pollution and the issue had figured at the G20 conference as well which shows that the awareness of the success has been acknowledged worldwide.

Gadkari further stated that the Supreme Court has also rejected petitions challenging the legality and safety of the E20 fuel.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against E20 blending. The petition had claimed that most vehicles on Indian roads were not compatible with E20 fuel, raising risks of material degradation, safety hazards, mileage loss, and denial of insurance claims.