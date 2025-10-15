Car Sales Increase by 4.4 pc in India to Cross 3.72 lakh Units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 15: The dispatches of passenger vehicles, comprising cars and SUVs, from manufacturers to dealers rose by 4.4 per cent to 3,72,458 units in September this year -- from 3,56,752 units in the same month last year, according to figures compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler sales clocked a 7 per cent increase to 21,60,889 units during the month compared with the corresponding figure of 20,25,993 units in September 2024. Three-wheeler dispatches went up by 5.5 per cent to 84,077 in September from 79,683 units in the same month last year, according to a SIAM statement.

"In spite of the new GST rates coming into effect only for 9 days of the month from September 22, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have already posted their highest-ever sales for September," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra told the media.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the sector remains encouraging due to key tailwinds, he said.

"The GST 2.0 reform is a landmark decision of the government, which, apart from catapulting the Indian auto industry to the next level, would bring in vibrancy in the entire economy, as this industry is closely intertwined with strong forward and backward linkages," Chandra pointed out.

Passenger vehicle sales for the July-September quarter stand at 10,39,200 units, which is marginally lower than the corresponding figure of 10,55,137 units in the same quarter of the last financial year.