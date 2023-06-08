Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study

The air quality was ascertained by measuring the levels of respirable suspended particulate matter and fine particulate matter, gases, traces of lead and nickel from nine monitoring locations across Lucknow.



However, the report said that although one of the major contributors to the recorded air pollution was automobiles, it was lesser in comparison to the noise pollution levels recorded.



The report attributed the air pollution levels to the unseasonal and scattered rainfall in some parts during when the survey was conducted.



According to a scientist associated with the research and assessment, there is no direct correlation that can be made between the rise in vehicles or consumption of petrol with the air quality, however, they are contributing factors and along with a host of other conditions do serve in the change in ambient air quality.



"Several factors like weather conditions, construction works, locations of data collection centres, all affect the recorded air quality for that particular time, as air quality is a constantly fluctuating variable," he said.