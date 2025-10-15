Himachal: Son of Former MP in Shimla Booked Over Rape Charges

Shimla, Oct 14: In a shocking incident, the son of former BJP MP from Shimla, Virender Kashyap, has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Brijeshwar Kashyap, is a dentist by profession. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told the media that a case under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

He said the police received a complaint from the woman, who alleged that the accused had had physical relations with her by luring her on the pretext of marriage.

She further alleged that when she asked him to marry her, the accused refused and, in the process, she discovered that he was already married.

Last week, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested an individual on alleged charges of sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in his ayurvedic clinic in Solan town. This week, on the pretext of treatment.