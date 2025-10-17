Gold, silver hit record highs as global uncertainty fuels demand

Mumbai, Oct 17: Gold and silver prices in India soared to new record highs on Friday, following strong global cues.

A weaker US dollar and rising spot demand pushed prices higher, with investors rushing to buy amid expectations of further gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures surged by over Rs 2,000, or 1.6 per cent, to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,31,920 per 10 grams.

Silver December futures also climbed nearly Rs 2,000, or 1.2 per cent, reaching a record Rs 1,69,676 per kg.

Globally, gold is on track for its best weekly performance since 2008. The rally is being driven by rising US-China trade tensions and growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate cut.

The US dollar index slipped by 0.20 per cent, making gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies and increasing its appeal as a safe-haven asset.