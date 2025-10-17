Ace Frehley, KISS Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band KISS, died at the age of 74. Frehley died at his home following injuries from a fall last month, according to statements from his family. The family said they were devastated and heartbroken by his death. They noted that in his final moments, they surrounded him with words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions.

The family also stated they cherished his memories, laughter, strengths, and kindness toward others. They described the magnitude of his passing as beyond comprehension and said his memory would live on forever.

Frehley, whose full name was Paul Daniel Frehley, co-founded KISS in 1973 with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss. The band performed in makeup and costumes, keeping their faces hidden for more than a decade.

Their concerts included pyrotechnics, smoke, and lights. Frehley contributed guitar work to songs such as "I Was Made for Lovin’ You," "God of Thunder," and "Strutter." He was known by the stage name "Space Ace" and adopted a persona during performances.