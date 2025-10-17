Ace Frehley, KISS Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 74

Key Points:
Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founder of KISS, dies at 74 following injuries from a fall.
Known as “Space Ace,” Frehley helped define KISS’s iconic sound and stage persona during the band’s rise in the 1970s.
After leaving KISS, Frehley pursued a successful solo career and remained an influential figure in rock music.
Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band KISS, died at the age of 74. Frehley died at his home following injuries from a fall last month, according to statements from his family. The family said they were devastated and heartbroken by his death. They noted that in his final moments, they surrounded him with words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions.
The family also stated they cherished his memories, laughter, strengths, and kindness toward others. They described the magnitude of his passing as beyond comprehension and said his memory would live on forever.
Frehley, whose full name was Paul Daniel Frehley, co-founded KISS in 1973 with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss. The band performed in makeup and costumes, keeping their faces hidden for more than a decade.
See Also: Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani’s Impact and Legacy will be Felt for Decades to Come
Their concerts included pyrotechnics, smoke, and lights. Frehley contributed guitar work to songs such as "I Was Made for Lovin’ You," "God of Thunder," and "Strutter." He was known by the stage name "Space Ace" and adopted a persona during performances.
The band gained popularity in the 1970s through live shows and albums. KISS's logo, makeup, and stage elements became part of their identity. Frehley left the band in 1982 due to creative differences and personal issues. He then started a solo career, forming the group Frehley’s Comet and releasing albums under that name and his own.
In 1996, Frehley re-joined KISS for a reunion tour with the original members. The tour increased the band's visibility among existing and new fans. He remained with the group until 2002, after which he continued solo work.
During his time away from KISS, Frehley released music independently. His solo efforts included albums that received attention from fans. The reunion period allowed the band to perform for large audiences worldwide.
KISS influenced rock music through their approach to performances and fan engagement. The band's style introduced visual elements to concerts, including explosions and elevators on stage. While critics often did not praise their music, the group affected musicians and audiences. Their mystique contributed to their appeal before music videos became common.
Frehley was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 27, 1951. He began playing guitar as a teenager and joined bands before KISS. His role in the group involved lead guitar and occasional vocals. He co-wrote songs for the band.
After leaving KISS the second time, Frehley focused on solo projects and appearances. He released additional albums and toured. In later years, he dealt with health issues but continued performing.
Frehley is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and his daughter, Monique. No details on funeral arrangements have been announced.
The band's co-founders, Simmons and Stanley, have not issued public statements on his death as of October 17, 2025. Further information may emerge in the coming days. [Rh/Eth/VS]
Suggested Reading: