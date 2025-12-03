RBI Faces Toughest Policy Call in Years as Rupee Slide Collides With Rate-Cut Expectations

By R. Suryamurthy



The Indian rupee’s slide past 90 to the U.S. dollar has pushed the Reserve Bank of India into one of its most complex monetary-policy dilemmas in years, just as the central bank’s three-day MPC meeting gets underway.

The currency weakened to a record 90.14 on Wednesday, extending its losses to nearly 5% this year and cementing its position as Asia’s worst performer, even as the domestic economy delivers 8%-plus GDP growth and inflation sinks to a decadal low.

Traders say the RBI has intervened only in short, staggered bursts in recent sessions, allowing the psychologically significant 90-mark to be breached without a forceful defence.

See Also: Indian National Pleads Guilty in $6 Million Elder Fraud Gold Scheme

That has fed expectations that the central bank, traditionally focused on managing volatility rather than defending levels, may now be tolerating a weaker exchange rate to reflect worsening external balances and persistent capital outflows.

But the timing could not be more awkward: with the MPC set to announce its policy decision on December 5, the rupee’s fall has sharply narrowed the space for a widely anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut.

The contradiction is striking. Inflation has collapsed to just 0.3% in October, supported by GST rationalisation, deflation in vegetables and pulses, and unusually benign core inflation once precious metals are stripped out, according to the CareEdge policy preview.

Growth, meanwhile, has accelerated to 8.2% in Q2, buoyed by a low base, a very soft GDP deflator, front-loaded exports and a brief consumption lift from the early festive season. Liquidity conditions are also flush, with banking-system surplus rising to ₹1.8 trillion in November following CRR cuts, VRR operations and RBI’s OMO purchases.

On paper, these conditions give the central bank its cleanest opportunity in months to deliver one final rate reduction — especially as real policy rates remain above the RBI’s estimated neutral band. Several economists, including those at CareEdge, argue that inflation will remain below 4% for at least two more quarters, and that growth is likely to cool to around 7% in the second half of the year, making the case for a modest easing move rather than a prolonged pause.

Yet the external environment is pulling the RBI in the opposite direction. Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn billions from equities this year, with November alone seeing net outflows despite U.S. Fed rate cuts.