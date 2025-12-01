LIC’s Exposure to Adani Group Climbs to ₹48,285 Crore as Government Distances Itself

By R. Suryamurthy



The Finance Ministry has confirmed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invested ₹5,000 crore in secured non-convertible debentures issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) earlier this year, but maintained that the government played no role in directing India’s largest insurer toward the transaction.

Responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the May 2025 investment — made amid continuing regulatory scrutiny of several Adani Group entities — followed LIC’s “established Standard Operating Procedures,” including due diligence, risk assessment and compliance requirements laid out under the Insurance Act and guidelines of IRDAI, SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India.

The minister underlined that the government does not issue advisories or directions to LIC on investment decisions and that these are taken independently by the insurer. “There is no direct oversight by Government on investments made by LIC,” the statement noted, adding that LIC’s investment processes are subject to audits, vigilance checks and regulatory inspections.

See Also: BJP Leader RK Singh Alleges ₹62,000 Power Scam Between Adani Power and Bihar Government Ahead of Polls

Parliamentarians Mohammad Jawed and Mahua Moitra had sought details on whether LIC had recently increased exposure to the Adani Group, whether any instructions had been issued by the government or the Department of Financial Services, and whether the insurer had evaluated implications for policyholders or market integrity before proceeding.

The statement tabled in the House showed that LIC’s overall exposure to the Adani Group — including equity and debt — stood at ₹48,284.62 crore as of 30 September 2025, spread across seven companies acquired or promoted by the conglomerate.

That figure has risen sharply from the insurer’s modest ₹2,041.6 crore exposure in 2007, reflecting the rapid expansion of the group and LIC’s broader strategy of investing in large-cap private sector companies.

The insurer now holds equity stakes worth ₹30,014.30 crore in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, ACC and Ambuja Cements — the latter two only entering the group’s fold after the 2022 acquisition.