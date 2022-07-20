NTA sets up fact-finding committee in Kerala innerwear removal controversy

In wake of the row over at least one girl aspirant appearing for NEET at a center in Kerala allegedly being asked to remove innerwear, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up a fact-finding committee to ascertain the facts, and further action will be taken based on its report, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Marthoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur, near Thiruvananthapuram, in the exam held on Sunday.

Given the above allegation, the Ministry of Education has asked the NTA to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the center at that time.

In the statement, the Ministry said that it has been brought to its notice, through various media reports, that an incident allegedly happened in one of the exam centers in Kerala's Kollam district. The NTA has already issued a clarification in this regard.

It said Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan and other public representatives from Kerala have met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, and Kerala's Higher Education and Social Justice Minister, Dr. R. Bindu, has also written a letter to him.