St. Xavier's University receives backlash from the public over the dismissal of a teacher over swimsuit photos

Recently, the students of the university put up posters on the campus describing the decision to force the resignation of the assistant professor as a reflection of the patriarchal mentality of the university authorities.

"I have been associated with the college for around two decades. The students' union of the college or the university had been traditionally apolitical and students displaying posters within the campus against the authorities was unheard of in the past," said a teacher of the college on condition of anonymity.

A petition has already been filed on this count, which has been signed by 20,000 individuals, including educationists, psychologists, film and television artists, and members of civil society. It has been forwarded to state Education Minister Bratya Basu seeking his intervention in the matter.

A social media campaign has also started against the university's chancellor, FR Felix Raj, on this count, which has been signed and commented on by thousands of people, including several former and present students of both the college and the university.

However, despite the public uproar, the members of the university's governing body have refrained from reaching out to the media to present their side of the argument. (AA/IANS)