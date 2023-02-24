NEET-PG exam 2023: Supreme Court says postponing the exam equivalent to 'mental torture'

The bench noted: "When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change."

The top court was hearing two petitions seeking postponement of the NEET-PG exam saying that counseling has to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship has been extended to that date.

Sharing the information in connection with the exam, Bhati said around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the exam and all preparations have been made to conduct the test, which involved engaging a technology partner to conduct the test.

Opposing the postponement of the exam, she contended that no alternate test date may be available shortly as the technology partner may not be available and authorities are trying to follow the schedule affirmed by the top court earlier.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that though 13 petitioners have come before the court, the issue raised by them affects nearly 45,000 candidates. He added that when one would go to the counseling, the person would need to carry the internship certificate and since the date has been extended to August 11, therefore the counseling should happen after this date.