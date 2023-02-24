PM Modi lauds Yediyurappa's farewell speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the spirit and farewell speech of former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S Yediyurappa in the Karnataka Assembly.

"Being a karyakarta (active member) of BJP, I felt that this speech (by Yediyurappa) is inspirational. The speech imbibes the ethics of the party. This will give inspiration to other party workers," Narendra Modi stated on his social media handle.

He also shared the post by BJP Karnataka's social media handle containing Yediyurappa's speech.

On February 22, the former CM declared on the floor of the House that he will never contest elections in the future and that this would be his last session. "This is my last speech. You can also consider this as my farewell speech. I have already declared that I won't contest elections. I will not come back to this session," an emotional Yediyurappa reiterated.