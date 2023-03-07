Marginalized aspirants to have a 'SATHEE' for JEE, medical entrances

By: Ganesh Bhatt

The Union Ministry of Education is set to launch a platform that will give students self-paced interactive learning and assessment to prepare for competitive and other exams, according to University Grants Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Students, who are unable to afford to coach for various competitive exams for pursuing higher education in engineering and medicine, are now going to immensely benefit from 'SATHEE'.

The platform -- Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) -- has been prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

The Ministry of Education also says that through 'SATHEE', the faculty of the country's renowned IIT institutes and IISc Bangalore will help train students across the country.

The 'SATHEE' platform for students across the country will come into existence by next week.