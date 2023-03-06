Staff found guilty for the demise of 4 kids in UP shelter home

Following the death of four infants in Lucknow's child shelter home (Rajkiya Bal Grih), the audit report filed by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and her team has found multiple lacunae and gross negligence on the part of the Child Welfare Committee chairperson and the staff in the operation of the child shelter home.

The report submitted to the women and child welfare department has recommended steps to prevent such deaths in the future.

Last month, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit apprising it of the reasons for the death of four children at the Rajkiya Bal Grih and steps taken to ensure proper care of inmates and to prevent such incidents in future.