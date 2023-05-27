J&K tribal students to get highest ever scholarship worth Rs 45cr

The Tribal Affairs Department, in its endeavours to promote the interests of tribal populace in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday began highest ever disbursement of scholarships among the students of the community under various scholarship schemes.



"A total amount of Rs 45 crore shall be credited through DBT mode to the bank account of the beneficiaries under pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarship schemes," said Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, while elaborating on the government's initiative of empowering these integral segments of the society through education.