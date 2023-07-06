Gang of impersonators giving NEET exam on behalf of actual candidates busted, four held

With the arrest of four persons, including AIIMS students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a NEET exam gang, whose members used to appear in exams in place of actual candidates after taking a sum of Rs 7 lakh each.

The accused were identified as Naresh Bishnoi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir and Jitendra.

The situation came to the forefront when a case was exposed in May.

The police made their first arrest when they apprehended Yadav, one of the accused, who had deceitfully posed as a candidate during the NEET entrance examination, after his biometric data failed to match that of the genuine candidate.

Further investigation revealed that his identification card and official documents, including his Aadhar card, were all forged. Upon being apprehended, Yadav disclosed during the subsequent questioning that he was a student of radiology at a college and had agreed to take the exam on behalf of the actual candidate in exchange for monetary compensation.