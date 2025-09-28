How a comics school taught perseverance and creative freedom in Bosnia & Herzegovina

This story by Balkan Diskurs originally appeared on Global Voices on September 25, 2025



For over 30 years, the Zenica School of Comics has been not only an illustration school but a symbol of perseverance, cultural resistance, and lasting dedication to art. Initially conceived as an escape from the repression of the 1992-95 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and later, a platform for expression and creativity, the school has trained around 200 young artists. About 70 of them have gone on to become prominent young authors, whose works have left a mark on the domestic and regional comics scene.

Several graduates are even acclaimed beyond the borders of their country, with Kenan Halilović, Biljana Šafaražik, and Zdravko Cvjetković being some of the most prominent. While the school has been synonymous with quality and creativity within the domestic comic scene for years, the international acclaim for these artists’ work underscores the fact that Zenica maintains a firm foothold in this visual medium.

Recalling its beginnings, Adnadin Jašarević, the school’s founder and director of the Zenica City Museum, said that its primary goal was to give children a creative escape from the harsh realities of war. Under such conditions, comics were like Alice in Wonderland — providing an escape from hunger, fear, and shelling. An average of ten students still pass through the school every year, learning how to translate their thoughts, fears, and hopes into dynamic sequences of frames and speech clouds.

Newer names like Filip Andronik, Milorad Vicanović, Senad Mavrić, and Enis Čišić represent the contemporary wave of comic artists from BiH. They actively cooperate with renowned publishers from the United States and Europe, demonstrating that despite its underdeveloped infrastructure, Bosnia and Herzegovina has comic creators who can stand equally alongside the best talent the genre has to offer.