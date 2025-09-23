From Anime to Activism: How One Piece’s Pirate Flag Became a Global Protest Symbol

The Straw Hat Jolly Roger from One Piece symbolizes rebellion, freedom, and resistance.
In July 2025, a striking black flag featuring a skull wearing a straw hat appeared during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia. At first, many authorities were unsure what the flag represented. However, young people quickly recognized it as a symbol of rebellion, freedom, and resistance. Known as the Straw Hat Jolly Roger, the flag comes from the immensely popular Japanese anime and manga series One Piece. What was once a symbol confined to anime fandoms has now become a real-world emblem of defiance and political expression.
One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the seas in search of the ultimate treasure, “One Piece.” Along the way, Luffy and his crew challenge the authoritarian World Government, fight for their dreams, and uphold freedom and loyalty among friends. The series, first published in 1997 in Weekly Shonen Jump, is now the best-selling manga in history, with over 500 million copies sold. Its anime adaptation began in 1999, reaching audiences worldwide. The Straw Hat Jolly Roger represents more than a pirate crew—it symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the fight against oppression.
In Indonesia, the pirate flag began appearing during protests sparked by President Prabowo Subianto’s call for citizens to fly the national red-and-white flag ahead of Independence Day on August 17. Instead of complying, some Indonesians chose to raise the Straw Hat Jolly Roger as a sign of resistance, voicing their frustration with what they viewed as an increasingly centralized and authoritarian government. The symbol was first spotted at trucker demonstrations over strict overloaded-vehicle rules and soon spread to student and community protests.
Its visibility surged after August 28, when 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan was killed after being crushed by a police vehicle during violent clashes in Jakarta—an incident that triggered some of the city’s worst unrest in decades. In response, authorities across several provinces began seizing pirate flags, condemning their display as an “attempt to divide the nation” and even hinting at possible treason charges.
The movement did not remain confined to Indonesia. By September 2025, the symbol had crossed borders, appearing in Nepal and the Philippines. In Nepal, young protesters—mostly under 28—adopted the Straw Hat Jolly Roger during demonstrations against corruption and government censorship. Their protests escalated when the government blocked 26 major social media platforms under the pretense of fighting misinformation, which many viewed as a direct attack on free speech. Thousands of youth took to the streets leaderless but united, waving the flag as a symbol of defiance. The clashes turned violent, resulting in at least 19 deaths and hundreds of injuries, but the movement ultimately forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.
Images from Kathmandu showed protesters waving the pirate flag with slogans like “The Time is Now” and “#WakeUpNepal,” emphasizing rebellion, determination, and the fight for justice. In the Philippines, the flag appeared during an anti-corruption rally at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on September 21, which attracted thousands of participants. The Straw Hat Jolly Roger was also seen at the “Baha sa Luneta” rally, where demonstrators called for transparency and accountability in government projects worth billions of pesos.
The Straw Hat Jolly Roger has become more than just a fandom emblem—it is now a global icon of resistance, freedom, and solidarity among youth challenging corruption, injustice, and authoritarian rule. Its adoption across countries shows how entertainment can inspire real-world political action, creating international solidarity among young people. The flag’s widespread use also reflects how modern protests are shaped by social media, cross-cultural influences, and the desire for symbolic representation that resonates with participants’ values and aspirations.
The Straw Hat Jolly Roger shows that the line between fiction and reality can blur when symbols carry deep meaning. As Monkey D. Luffy says in One Piece:
“If you don't take risks, you can’t create a future!”
