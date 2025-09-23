From Anime to Activism: How One Piece’s Pirate Flag Became a Global Protest Symbol

In July 2025, a striking black flag featuring a skull wearing a straw hat appeared during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia. At first, many authorities were unsure what the flag represented. However, young people quickly recognized it as a symbol of rebellion, freedom, and resistance. Known as the Straw Hat Jolly Roger, the flag comes from the immensely popular Japanese anime and manga series One Piece. What was once a symbol confined to anime fandoms has now become a real-world emblem of defiance and political expression.

One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the seas in search of the ultimate treasure, “One Piece.” Along the way, Luffy and his crew challenge the authoritarian World Government, fight for their dreams, and uphold freedom and loyalty among friends. The series, first published in 1997 in Weekly Shonen Jump, is now the best-selling manga in history, with over 500 million copies sold. Its anime adaptation began in 1999, reaching audiences worldwide. The Straw Hat Jolly Roger represents more than a pirate crew—it symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the fight against oppression.