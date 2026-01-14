NEET-PG 2025 Eligibility Relaxed: NBEMS Cuts Qualifying Cut-Off to Zero Percentile for Reserved Categories Amid Rising Vacant PG Seats

This was done after seeing over 18,000 PG seats going vacant even after the completion of Round-2 counselling in government and private medical colleges throughout the country. This comes after a formal request of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to revise the qualifying cut-off on January 12, citing the urgent need to prevent seat wastage and strengthen healthcare services. The previous percentile thresholds had restricted the pool of eligible candidates despite the availability of seats.

Sources said, “The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India’s pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources.”