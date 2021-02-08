Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Effective Waste Management Needed For India
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Effective Waste Management Needed For India

Recykal powers a digital marketplace and provides smart center solutions for dry waste collection centers all across India and provides end-to-end digital solutions provider, facilitating transactions for all stakeholders across India's waste management and recycling value chain

0
waste
Waste management is an increasing problem in India. Pixabay

As environmental concerns gain prominence amid the pandemic, Abhay Deshpande, founder of Recykal, has said that the country requires an effective and automated waste management model.

He has also recommended the implementation of a ‘deposit return system’ to boost waste recycling in the country.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Deposit Return System or DRS, a system that enables users to return their packaging waste, in exchange for a refund on the deposit.

“We have been pitching this concept to different state governments since DRS has a proven record of over 90 percent reverse collection rates wherever it has been implemented so far. Ocean plastics is another aspect where we feel a lot of work is needed,” Deshpande said.

Noting that landfills are growing at a rapid rate across the country and a large chunk of valuable e-waste and plastic waste is being incinerated in them, leading to economic, climatic, and environmental downfall, he said: “What India needs desperately is an effective and automated waste management model.”

waste
Landfills are an increasing environmental problem across India. Pixabay

Three major stakeholders are involved in the e-waste and plastic management value chain — waste generators, waste collectors or aggregators, and recyclers, he said.

He is of the view that each of these stakeholders needs to be incentivized in the right way to maximize collection, minimize dumping and maximize recycling operations.

He said that the waste management and recycling industry has been especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deshpande observed that during lockdowns, fewer than 10 percent of recyclers were operating and many are still not able to return to full capacity.

Coupled with the increased use of single-use plastic, there is a heightened urgency for action to build back better.

Recykal is an end-to-end digital solutions provider, facilitating transactions for all stakeholders across India’s waste management and recycling value chain.

ALSO READ: The Founding Fathers Envisioned An Exclusive Democracy

“We are helping FMCG and electronic brands run their consumer awareness and takeback programs and comply with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules. Our technology, data, and reporting solutions help governments, policymakers, organizations, and communities adopt sustainable practices while creating a positive social, economic and environmental impact at scale,” he said.

The company also powers a digital marketplace and provides smart center solutions for dry waste collection centers to ensure plastic is recycled properly and efficiently. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Founding Fathers Envisioned An Exclusive Democracy
Next articleLadakh To Get Geothermal Energy Courtesy Of ONGC

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ladakh To Get Geothermal Energy Courtesy Of ONGC

NewsGram Desk - 0
Energy major ONGC will implement India's maiden 'Geothermal Field Development Project' in Ladakh. A memorandum of understanding to formalise the plan has been inked between...
Read more
Lead Story

The Founding Fathers Envisioned An Exclusive Democracy

NewsGram Desk - 0
America’s Founding Fathers were among the wealthiest people in the Colonies when they drafted and signed the Constitution, and that’s pretty much who they...
Read more
Business

Cuban Government Allows Private Initiative In Business

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major reform of the state-dominated economy, the Cuban government will allow small private businesses to operate in most fields, eliminating its limited...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ladakh To Get Geothermal Energy Courtesy Of ONGC

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Energy major ONGC will implement India's maiden 'Geothermal Field Development Project' in Ladakh. A memorandum of understanding to formalise the plan has been inked between...
Read more

Effective Waste Management Needed For India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As environmental concerns gain prominence amid the pandemic, Abhay Deshpande, founder of Recykal, has said that the country requires an effective and automated waste...
Read more

The Founding Fathers Envisioned An Exclusive Democracy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
America’s Founding Fathers were among the wealthiest people in the Colonies when they drafted and signed the Constitution, and that’s pretty much who they...
Read more

Cuban Government Allows Private Initiative In Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major reform of the state-dominated economy, the Cuban government will allow small private businesses to operate in most fields, eliminating its limited...
Read more

80% Indian Internet Users Hesitate While Using Some Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The focus on right to privacy in public discourse has prompted 81 percent of Indian Internet users to stop using or considering not using...
Read more

1-In-10 Workers To Try And Trick Artificial Intelligence Systems

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than one-in-ten workers will try to trick artificial intelligence (AI) systems used to measure employee behavior and productivity by 2023, according to a...
Read more

Astrazeneca’s Dapagliflozin Drug To Treat Patients Of Chronic Kidney Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India on Monday announced that it has received marketing authorisation for its anti-diabetic drug -- dapagliflozin -- in India for the...
Read more

Study: Cannabis Therapy May Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Older Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that cannabis therapy may help reduce blood pressure (BP) in older adults. The study, published in the European...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada