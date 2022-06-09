Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed the love of his life Nayanthara on Thursday morning at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram, has posted his first wedding picture on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding and said, "On a scale of 10 She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. this morning even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.

Sources said that the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple has also chosen to provide food to 18,000 children all across the state. (AA/IANS)