Your Guide to Music Festivals in India

Do you enjoy music? What method do you use to listen to your favorite music? How about listening to music while camping or traveling to a new location? Some of India's best music festivals, musicians, and, of course, crowds to keep the place alive and vibrant:

Delhi-NCR

Nh7 Weekender, Sunburn Festival, the great music scene in pubs and cafes with Blue Frog, Hard Rock Cafe, Rendezvous Festival, Virasat Festival, Purana Qila Festival, Qutub Festival, International Jazz Festival, and several other college festivals make Delhi a music festival hotspot.

Goa

Sunburn Festival, Supersonic Festival, year-round gigs, and music played in most cafes and pubs. There isn't much to say about Goa other than it's the coolest place in India.

Bangalore, Karnataka

Storm Festival, NH7 Weekender Festival, Fireflies Festival of Music, Live music cafes, and pubs where you will just love the music vibe there.