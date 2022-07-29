Beyonce's 'Renaissance' officially arrives, singer calls out leakers

Pop singer Beyonce dropped her seventh solo album 'Renaissance' on Thursday night as scheduled, called out those who leaked the album two days early, and thanked her fans for being patient.

"So, the album leaked, and you all waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection."

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early," she continued. "It means the world to me."

Unusually, apart from a couple of brief teasers, Beyonce had not released any videos from the new album at the time of this article's publication, even though the first single, 'Break My Soul', dropped more than a month ago. It seems possible that a video collection is a third chapter of the project, which was originally said to comprise two albums.

Beyonce released a 65-minute film containing multiple music videos simultaneously with her previous solo album, 'Lemonade'.

Earlier this month Beyonce shared the album's cover artwork, which sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyonce wrote: