Koffee with Karan: KJo gets celebs spilling sex secrets

From "suhaag raat" to a sex playlist and threesomes, celebrities have not shied away from speaking their "naughty" minds on the popular tongue-in-cheek show 'Koffee With Karan', hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a reflection of what the society wants to see.

The seventh edition of the talk show is currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar and it has seen the who's who of Indian cinema such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, who got their A-game on and spoke freely about their lives on Karan's sofa.

Ranveer and Alia were the first to be a part of the maiden episode of the show, which first aired on the OTT platform on July 8.

The '83' star spoke candidly about how he has a "different sex playlist".

Ranveer had said: "I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists."

He then talked about having a "quickie in the vanity van". He shared: "There's a risk element involved but that's what makes it more exciting."

While Alia said "suhag raat" does not exist and it is "just a myth", Ranveer revealed he was not tired at all after the wedding and instead was "very on".

The second episode, which aired on July 14, featured Janhvi and Sara.

KJo had asked Janhvi about having sex with an ex, where the 'Dhadak' star replied: "No, can't go backward."

In the third episode, it was Karan was seen talking about his sex life with Akshay Kumar and Samantha.