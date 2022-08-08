Kim Kardashian calls off her relationship with Pete Davidson due to his immaturity

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson over his "immaturity".

It's said the 41-year-old reality TV personality and mother of four kids was also "totally exhausted" by the romance amid "other things going on in her life" including divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

Kim was also reported to be struggling with trying to maintain a long-distance romance with Davidson while he was away from America filming his latest movie in Australia.

A source told Page Six: "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment."

"Pete is spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice," the source continued.

"But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."