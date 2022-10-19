Ram Charan heads to Japan for 'RRR' promotions, next Rajnikant in making?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan was spotted on Tuesday at the airport, all set to take off to Japan for the promotions of his blockbuster film, RRR. He is going along with his co-star Jr NTR and the director of the film S.S. Rajamouli.

RRR movie is soon releasing in Japan for the Japanese audience and the Indian diaspora there. The film has received huge appreciation from across the globe.

South Indian movies, especially Tamil and Telugu films have earlier made a mark in Japan. Rajamouli's earlier 'Bahubali' franchise was a big hit in Japan. Earlier, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had acquired a big following there with his films doing exceptionally well. (KB/IANS)